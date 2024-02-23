Suspect in accident which killed foreigner last year yet to be charged

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

The suspect into the traffic accident which led to the death of a Cook Islander pilot after the Pacific Games last year is yet to be charged.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau confirmed yesterday that the 20-year-old male suspect in the fatal accident that occurred in Honiara on December 3, 2023, has not yet been charged.

Mangau responding to questions during the press conference yesterday on why the three-month delay to the case, said investigators are still awaiting for the doctor’s report and photographs from the Forensic department.

Last year, the morning after the official closing of the Pacific Games in Honiara, a traffic accident occurred which led to the death of a man who was of Cook Islands and Samoan descent.

The man was said to be a pilot serving in PNG, and had come to the country to meet his brother, who was a leading official of the Cook Islands contingent to the 17th Pacific Games.

The suspect was arrested and later released. Police said he was not formally charged as the necessary documents were still pending.

Police in earlier reports said that at the time of the incident, the vehicle was traveling eastward at a high speed, and the suspect was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The vehicle reached Saru beach, veering off the road and colliding with the rail on the outer side of the low lane, causing the vehicle to be propelled back onto the high lane. Despite this, the vehicle maintained its speed and hit the middle island at St Nicholas junction. Subsequently, the vehicle jumped and struck the outer rail of the low lane again, resulting in a twist that led to the unfortunate collision with the deceased.