Approach this election with an open mind: Anisi

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE Chief Electoral Officer for Solomon Islands Electoral Commission (SIEC) has urged eligible voters and general public to approach this upcoming election with open minds, consideration and respect.

Anisi echoed this in a press conference following the Proclamation and Election Notices for the 2024 Joint Election held this week in Honiara.

“But with this privilege comes responsibility. We must approach this election with open minds, thoughtful consideration, and respect for the diverse views and opinions of our fellow citizens.

“We must engage in civil dialogue, listen to different perspectives, and ultimately make our choice based on what is best for our country as a whole,” he said.

Anisi urged each and every one to educate themselves on national issues, research the candidates and participate in the democratic process with enthusiasm and dedication.

“Your voice matters, your vote counts, and together, we can build a brighter future for all.

“So, mark your calendars, spread the word, and prepare to make history on 17th April 2024, because this is the first time Solomon Islands will have a Joint Elections. The election timetable now commences,” he said.

Anisi adds by encouraging everyone to show the world the power of democracy, the strength of unity, and the resolve of a nation determined to shape its own destiny.