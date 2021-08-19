Suidani thanks Taiwan

Advertise with Islandsun

Spread the love









BY EDDIE OSIFELO

PREMIER of Malaita Province, Daniel Suidani has thanked the Republic of China (Taiwan) for saving his life.

This was after doctors in Taiwan found no disorder in his brain during the Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan in Taiwan recently.

Speaking from Brisbane, Australia to mark the province’s 38th Second Appointed Day, Mr Suidani said, “As you are aware, Taiwan helped me to check my condition after doctors in Honiara referred me to do CT scan.

“We thank God that time when they (doctors) do MRI with me in Taiwan, what they suspect was not found.

“No matter, the doctors in Taiwan gave me medicines that really helped me,” he said.

Therefore, Suidani thanked Taiwan for saving his life.

He also extended his gratitude to the President of Taiwan and the good-hearted people that helped him in the trip to Taiwan.

Further to that, Suidani said he was surprised that some people in Malaita continue to ‘crucify’ him for the medical trip to Taiwan.

Suidani is expected to return to Honiara when international flights open early next month.