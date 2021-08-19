SIG & USA partners to advance SCALE Project

Advertise with Islandsun

THE National Government is working closely with the United States Government in progressing the design and programming of the SCALE Project.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs & External Trade is leading the coordination together with the Ministry of National Planning & Development Coordination.

A Government statement said the current status of the SCALE project is now awaiting the conclusion of a Bilateral Framework document to guide the USA and Solomon Islands arrangement.

“Cabinet has already endorsed this document which is now with the US embassy for their endorsement,” the statement said.

“Once the US Government have their inputs it will be sent back to us for finalisation,” the statement added.

It further said that such framework is important to guide engagements between both countries especially on the development cooperation front; similar to what we have with other traditional partners like Australia, New Zealand etc.

The Government statement said that since there are no bilateral formalities to guide engagements between both countries; there are still no funds paid under the SCALE programme to date.

CBSI has also confirmed that it has not received any SCALE funding under the US Government, through any of its USD accounts to date.

“It is in our best interest that such development cooperation is aligned and responds to our national development priorities, complies with requirements of Donors and is implemented in a manner that is efficient and in line with International Principles of Aid Effectiveness,” the statement said.

The statement said progressive meetings between the Government and US Government will be held next week.