Suidani reinforces autonomy survey pledge

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

ON Monday, Malaita Premier Daniel Suidani again reinforced his government’s plan to carry out a survey seeking an autonomous government for his province.

In a public address at Auki main market, he said his government is steadfast on the proposal and are working on required necessities for the survey.

He said this is his second public address on the matter and shows his government is grim to take onboard this long-standing issue to get people’s view on it.

Suidani clarified that the survey will be carried out and people to voluntarily engage in the survey will be trained before embarking on the survey.

He said his government has proposed a training for the surveyors on 29th December 2021 to prepare them for the survey to begin on 5th January 2022.

Suidani said the survey team will conduct the survey on a village-to-village approach and discuss with people the questions on the survey form.

He said the survey questions will not merely centre on the autonomy itself, but on development and other pressing issues the province is faced with.

Suidani said after collecting data from the survey his government will then look at it to charter the way forward on this autonomy for the province.

He also explained that the province’s current pursue for self-autonomy doesn’t mean independence thereafter.

Suidani said this is the beginning of the road towards whether the province is going to adopt federal system of government or independence.

This paper also understands that the Premier of Western province, Christian Burley Mesepitu also called on the national government to fast track the federal system of government.

Premier Mesepitu made the call during Western Province Second Appointed held at Gizo provincial capital on Tuesday this week.