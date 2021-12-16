Tourism to introduce “green lane” for tourists

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



By EDDIE OSIFELO

MINISTRY of Tourism and Culture in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services are planning to introduce a ‘green lane’ for international tourists and tourism investors before the reopening of the border.

Tourism Minister Bartholomew Parapolo confirmed this during the Sine Die motion in Parliament last week.

Parapolo said this exercise is important for his ministry in 2022 as it will allow much needed revenue inflows for tourism businesses and the government.

He said the ‘green lane’ entry concept will also ensure to facilitate and secure investment interests and overseas investors who are keen to establish tourism operation before the border reopen.

Parapolo confirmed other countries in the world have used this ‘green lane’ where a world system has data input of those people who get their vaccination against covid-19.

In Philippines, it was reported that arriving passengers who can avail of “green lanes” no longer need to observe a mandatory quarantine upon arrival in the Philippines, so long as they are fully vaccinated and test negative for the coronavirus.