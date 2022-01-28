Strong wind warning alert for Solomon Islands

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

SOLOMON Islands Meteorological Service has issued Strong Warning Ten (10) today with six provinces urged to take extra precaution.

Guadalcanal, Central, Malaita, Rennell, and Belona, Makira, and Temotu province are listed as vulnerable to the impact of the strong wind warning.

Marine Weather forecast shows that a general westerly wind flow persists over the nation due to a tough which lies south of the country.

It states that Guadalcanal, Central, Malaita, Rennell and Belona, Makira, and Temotu province will expect west to Northwest winds up to 20 to 25 knots with a wind speed of 37 to 46 kilometers per hour.

Moderate to rough seas and moderate swells up to 2.5 meters are expected in the provinces concerned.

People living in the provinces concerned are urged to take extra precautionary measures as strong winds have potential impacts on lives and properties.

Sea travelers are also urged to consider safety actions as strong wind can produce dangerous waves which are hazardous to small boats.

Meanwhile, Western Province, especially Gizo is experiencing heavy rain with moderate wind during afternoons since yesterday.

