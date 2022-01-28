Red Cross Gizo on standby

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

SOLOMON Islands Red Cross Gizo Branch is on standby to assist officials carrying out COVID-19 response plans.

Staff was busy when Island Sun Gizo visited their office today.

Team Leader, Ogier Kiko said his office is working closely with the Gizo Livelihood committee to get fresh products from a nearby community.

He said the foods will be brought to Gizo Market before distributing to those who are self-isolated and also people who need food supplies during the lockdown.

Food supplies from communities

Kiko also said that his office is working closely with the Provincial Operation Committee (POC).

“We are on standby to assistance POC and PDOC in the situation where they need our help,” he said.

Kiko said there are challenging times ahead and that people must not only listen but follow the advice given out by responsible authorities to stop COVID-19 from further transmission.

“I call on our people here in Gizo to please abide to rules and regulations given out by Provincial Disaster Operation Committee (PDOC).

“It is very important that we must listen and follow instructions,” he said.

Kiko also calls on parents who have patients with special needs to reach out to his office for advice or any assistance.

He said the outbreak has put people with special needs at a greater risk as such society must care for them.