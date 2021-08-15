Solomon Islands celebrates World Youth Day

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

YOUTHS residing in Honiara this week gathered to celebrate the International Youth Day with the theme “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health.”

Speaking at the occasion Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Women Youth Children and Family Affairs Dr Cendrick Alependava said this year’s them is relevant to all global communities and citizens.

New Zealand High Commission youth Ambassador chatting with PS Dr Alependava

“Healthy Youth, Health Population needs a good food system –with availability healthy food.

Because processed food, sugary food, tin foods are full of additives colouring, flavours, and preservatives and as such second hand and not good for our body.

What our Youths need are fresh fruits, nuts vegetables from our own garden to make them healthier,” Alependava said.

He said the above mentioned statements are in line with the Solomon Islands Youth Policy on six priority areas education empowerment, Economic empowerment, health and well-being Sustainable Development , Leadership, Governance, peace building , Social inclusion and Citizen, Evidence base approaches, access to information and Provincial implementations strategies.

On the same note City Mayor Eddie Siapu said “Young people have always been a group that have the energy, creativity and talent to be more proactive citizens of Honiara and our country when it comes to development.

City Mayor Eddie Siapu

The celebration of the International Youth Day 2021 is to acknowledge the contributions of young people to our families, communities and our city’s economy as a whole.”

Siapu said the International Youth day 2021 is time for all stakeholders in the Youth space to reflect on our respective approaches towards involving our said populations the youths in our work.

Lio Creek youths with NZ High commissioner

Harry James on behalf of the Youths said the theme of the occasion “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health” with the aim of highlighting that the success of such a global effort not be achieved without the meaningful participation g young people.”