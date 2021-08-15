Australia supports SIWIBA to create better economic opportunities for women

Advertise with Islandsun

Spread the love









BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE Australian government through the Strongim Bisnis program has established a partnership with the Solomon Islands Women in Business Association to support women create better economic opportunities.

Speaking at a breakfast on Friday, Australian High Commissioner to Solomon Islands Dr Lachlan Strahan said Australian Government is proud to support SIWIBA in achieving its goal to help women in business.

He said the Australian High Commission remains committed to women’s economic empowerment.

“We have a Gender Team specifically focused on this task, our team along with Strongim Bisnis, continue to champion inclusive workplaces, we know that improved economic opportunities for Solomon Islands women help support a strong Solomon Islands economy”, High Commissioner Strahan said.

Meanwhile SIWIBA President Pamela Zoleveke said SIWIBA exist to serve the interests of business women throughout the Solomon Islands and currently they have a total of 900 registered members.

Mrs Zoleveke also encourage women informal or formal to always contact them for training and other business activities to help them in growing their business forward.

The businesswomen’s networking breakfast celebrated the Australian Government’s partnership with SIWIBA, via its initiative, Strongim Bisnis. This Australian-funded partnership aims to improve SIWIBA’s capacity to deliver business development services for women and increase SIWIBA’s membership of women entrepreneurs.