Solomon Islands calls for united pacific

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY BEN BILUA

Suva, Fiji

SOLOMON Islands has called on Pacific Island countries to unite as a region.

Solomon Islands made the call following the withdrawal of some pacific island countries from the Pacific Islands Forum.

Speaking to Island Sun in Suva, Fiji, Solomon Islands Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeremiah Manele says Solomon Islands position is similar with Fiji and that is for the Pacific Islands Forum to be united.

“Our view is, we would like to see the forum united. It is very important and we hope our Micronesian brother reconsider their decision.

“Forum countries must stand together with collective voices and efforts in order to overcome challenges respective member countries faced,” he said.

Kiribati announced on Sunday its decision to withdraw from the Pacific Islands Forum family.

The announcement come as a major blow to the 51 Pacific Islands Forum Leaders meeting which kicked off on Monday and is expected to conclude tomorrow (Thursday).

Unconfirmed report states that Fiji has been looking into the issue seriously as the chair of the 2022 51st Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat.

It is stated that Fiji will likely suspends Kiribati relations with Fiji as Kiribati’s action was a huge disappointment for Fiji as the host of the event.