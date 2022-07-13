Solomon Islands welcomes United States 60 million assistance.

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Suva, Fiji

SOLOMON Islands has welcomed the United States support worth 60 million per year towards Fisheries management and other related issues that continues to threatens the blue pacific resources.

Minister of National Planning and Development Coordination, representing Solomon Islands during the announcement, Rex Ramofafia says Solomon Islands is pleased with the assistance as it will play a major role in addressing Solomon Islands’ maritime challenges such as climate change, maritime security and other issues.

“This is a welcome news not only for Solomon Islands but also as a forum family within the blue pacific.

“I on behalf of the people of Solomon Islands welcome this support and looking forward to working closely with the rest of the forum family,” he said.

Ramofafia also acknowledges Vice President Harris for reminding the forum family the need to respect sovereign boundaries with shared values and common understanding.

Deputy Secretary Technical of the Ministry of Fisheries, Rosalie Masu shares similar sentiment saying that the assistance will help Solomon Islands long standing issues on maritime resources and safety.

“For Solomon Islands, Tuna is our very important resource. It is a commodity that drive our economy and this assistance will be of great importance to address some of the issues we have.

“Other areas that we will be looking at will be on climate change, maritime security, illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and conservation,” she says.

Masu says the Solomon Islands Ministry of Fisheries is looking forward to work alongside the Forum Secretariat to tap the assistance.

Kamala Harris, the vice President of the United States announced today that United States will allocate 60 million per year for the next ten years.

“We will request from the United States Congress an increase from $21 million per year to $60 million per year for the next 10 years. Sixty million dollars per year for the next 10 years.

“These funds will help strengthen climate resilience; invest in marine planning and conservation; and combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing; and enhance maritime security.

“All of us convened here, we — we recognize there is so much we can do together. We have a strong foundation. And we will build on this and embark on a new chapter, all in the spirit of partnership, friendship, and respect.

“We must remind ourselves that upholding a system of laws, institutions, and common understandings — well, this is how we ensure stability and, indeed, prosperity around the world.

“We will continue to work with all of you, and all of our partners and allies, to craft new rules and norms for future frontiers grounded in our shared values of openness, transparency, and fairness,” she said.