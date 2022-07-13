Prime Minister witness launching of 2022 â€“ 2032 Pacific Regional Culture Strategy.

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Suva, Fiji

PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare was among other Pacific leaders to witness the launching of the 2022 â€“ 2032 Pacific Regional Culture Strategy.

The event was held at the Grand Pacific Hotel and was blessed with the presence of Fijian President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere launched the strategy making it an obligation for forum leaders to implement the vision and objectives of the strategy in their respective countries.

Delivering the keynote address, Ratu Katonivere says Pacific Island countries have cultural allies that would be instrumental in addressing challenges and threats are looming hard in the region.

Prime Minister Sogavare and President of Fiji Ratu Wiliame Katonivere during the launching

He emphasised that it is crucial that for forum nations to embrace shared community and contribution to sustainable development.

â€œFiji like many other countries in Pacific is progressing its work its work towards national cultural policy.

â€œI believe all of us gather this evening, that mutual goal for united blue pacific and ensuring that the work we do benefits our region and strengthens our relationship as a Pacific family.

â€œAcross the Pacific relationships are at our heart of our identities. Our challenges are so great, that cooperation is not an option but it’s the necessity,â€ Katonivere says

The strategy aims at preserving, reviving and at the same time supports sustainable development by applying a people-centred approach to science, research and technology across the Sustainable Development Goals by interweaving science, technology and innovation with cultural wisdom and indigenous knowledge.

Forum Leaders who witnessed the launching

Solomon Islands was part of the discussion, drafting and finally launching of the strategy.

Earlier this month, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Jeremiah Manele led a delegation to the Pacific Foreign Ministers Meeting in Suva to endorse the strategy.

Manele was accompany by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Solomon Islands High Commissioner to Fiji His Excellency Joseph Maâ€™ahanua, Pacific and Regional Organisation Branch Assistance Secretary, Janice Kemakeza and Second Secretary to Solomon Islands High Commission in Fiji Madolyn Yalu.