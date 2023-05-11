Solomon Airlines passes IATA, IOSA safety audit

Advertise with Islandsun

BY NED GAGAHE

Solomon Airlines has successfully passed the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) programme and recognized as an IOSA operator.

Speaking during a media conference on Tuesday 9th Solomon Airlines Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gus Kraus congratulated team Solomon Airlines for passing the audit.

Mr. Kraus said the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) programme is an internationally recognized and accepted evaluation system designed to assess the operational management and control systems of an airline.

Mr. Kraus said Solomon Airlines is proud to have undergone the IOSA programme which is standard for airlines.

“I would like to congratulate our Solomon Airlines team for passing the IOSA and IATA programme that we went through.” Mr. Kraus said.

Solomon Airlines was awarded with a Certificate of Registration to recognize Solomon Airlines Ltd has been registered as an IOSA operator under the IATA Operational Safety Program (IOSA) in accordance with provisions of IOSA manual.

The IOSA programme is done after every two years. For Solomon Airlines the certificate is valid until 13th April 2025