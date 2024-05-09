Asilaua refutes allegations of luring MPAs with $300,000 each to his camp

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

Elijah Asilaua has refuted allegations leveled against his camp of luring MPAs with $300,000 and lucrative development projects for MPAs to join his camp.

The MPA made the statement in an interview to respond to the allegations, describing it as fabricated and aimed to tarnish the reputation of his camp.

The allegations published by Malaita Issues last week said, “the Honiara-based camp (Asilaua’s camp) has been accused of employing questionable tactics to lure MPAS to their side.

“Sources revealed that they have been offering large sums of money, as well as promising lucrative development projects, in an attempt to get MPAs to defect from Suidani’s camp.

“MPAs currently residing in Suidani’s camp disclosed that they have been receiving phone calls from the Honiara group with promise of $300,000 and projects for their respective wards if they switch allegiance,” Malaita Issues said.

Asilaua acknowledged the allegations as political language as lobbying is underway.

‘It holds no truth and only false’, he said

He said his camp is about reconnecting the disconnect with the national government. Opening arms to all partners to develop Malaita province.

Asilaua said this is what lured MPAs to his camp, because they shared similar ideas to work together with national government to drive the province forward.

Spokesman for the camp, MPA for Raroisu’u ward 21, Jerry Hite echoed Asilaua’s comments.

He said their camp wasn’t aware of the allegations and that they are false.

Hite said they want to work together with the national government and development partners.

He said this was what had pulled them together as they look forward to work towards achieving development for Malaita province.

Asilaua added that the outgoing redirection government had begun reconnecting the disconnect with the national government and it must continue.

He said only through close synergy with national government and development partners Malaita province will realize its visions and dream for the province.