Solair Airbus back in operation after fuel contamination issue

BY NED GAGAHE

Solomon Airline’s only international aircraft Airbus A320 resumed normal operations this week on Monday after it was grounded for fuel contamination issue.

Solomon Airlines has recently apologised for inconvenience caused to its international passengers due to the grounding of the airline’s Airbus A320.

The aircraft has not been operational recently due to a fuel contamination issue.

However, speaking during a media conference on Tuesday 9th this week, Solomon Airlines Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gus Kraus confirmed that the fuel issue has been resolved and the Airbus has now resumed international flights as of Monday 8th May 2023.

Mr Kraus adds that two weeks planned programme maintenance is scheduled to take place later this month commencing 22nd May, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia.

Kraus assured international passengers that during the maintenance there will be no interruption on the flights because Nauru Airline will be brought in to support National Carrier during the maintenance period.

“The recent fuel contamination, I think we were greatly inconvenient by the grounding of the aircraft and I have seen the photos of the inner tanks that were contaminated. To me it’s an obvious matter that contamination is in the tank is being there for a while.

“So, I’m glad to say that it’s been cleaned up totally and vacuumed out, refueled with fuel, undergone checks again and checked for contamination again and we are all good to go.

“On that matter safety is paramount to our operations so we can advise that effective Monday 8th 2023 the Airbus has been back operational as normal.

“Added to that we have a planned maintenance commencing 22nd May 2023 for two weeks in Melbourne, Australia to do programme maintenance and checks. So, we’ve got plan B in place we may charter Nauru Airline again.” Solomon Airlines CEO Kraus said.