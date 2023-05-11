Bellona’s ground-breaking ceremony to construct wharf a ‘dream come true’   

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

BELLONA Island in Renbel Province is looking forward to see its very own wharf in the near future.

This follows a ground-breaking ceremony to kick start this $55.8 million project, which locals on Bellona have described as ‘a dream come true’.

The Ahanga wharf project was made possible from the funding from ADB in the blended form of loan and grant under the Land Maritime Connectivity Project.

The launch was done on Monday, May 8.

Supervising Minister for Ministry of Infrastructure Development (MID) Rollen Seleso said the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ahanga wharf project is a milestone achievement for the people of Rennell and Bellona constituency and in particular Bellona Island.

“The Ahanga wharf has been a dream for the people of this constituency for a long time and I am glad to inform you all that it was through the vision of your Member of Parliament that this dream is going to be realised.

“The people of Bellona Island are some of the luckiest communities in the country. This was made possible because of the working together of the landowners, the provincial government and your hard working Member of Parliament.

“I am optimistic that you will enjoy rushing the wharf that will be constructed and utilize it for easy access to board, disembark vessels from this wharf and load goods and unload to Honiara and from Honiara. I believe this wharf will support you with other development aspirations,” Seleso said.

On the same event Smith Puia on behalf of his dad, chief Tepaikea Puia, who was given the honour to talk on behalf of the landowners but could not, said:

Tepaikea Puia on behalf of the Bellona landowners welcomes Supervising Minister for MID Hon Seleso and Member of Parliament for Renbel Dr Tautai. Photo credit – MAVIS PODOKOLO

“On behalf of the landowner of the people of Bellona, we are so happy and so proud that this big project has now come to reality and now we witness the ground breaking ceremony.

“I like to give words of thanks to the following, first the landowners and the People of Bellona and big thank you to our Member of Parliament Dr Tautai Angikimua Kaitu’u.

“When the government approved a wharf for the Renbel constituency, our MP is the one to decide where to build this wharf whether to build it in Rennell or Bellona?

“I thank you, you made the right decision that you decide to put this wharf here in Bellona. We thank you so much,” Puia said.

Part of the crowd witnessing the ground-breaking ceremony.

He acknowledged the landowners of Bellona island, especially those with vested interest in the land on which the wharf will be built and surrounding areas, for their agreement to be of one mind to welcome this historic project to kick off.

“We have some differences within our land, but we all agree to put all our differences and come together to help build our wharf. Thank you so much,” Puia said.

He said the work will soon start and the company will bring a lot of their mechanic to do their work.

“I call to all of us, please respect them and make friends with them. Show them our good way – the Avaiki way,” Puia said.

The Central Tender Board has awarded the Ahanga wharf project to CCECC a company from China to construct this wharf.