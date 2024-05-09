Aoraunisaka calls for unity, collaboration

BY INDY MAEALASIA

THE re-elected provincial speaker for the Guadalcanal Provincial Assembly has called for collaboration.

Addressing the twenty (20) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) after swearing-in yesterday at the Provincial headquarters, Speaker, Peter Aoraunisaka urged for unity onwards.

“Even if the speaker is recognized as the head of the legislature of Guadalcanal Provincial Assembly, I want us to all work together” he remarked.

He reminded them that there will be challenges to address ahead and more work that needs to be done.

Aoraunisaka mentioned that there are few non- assented ordinances that require their attention and other development matters that needed to be dealt with.

He than thanked them for the support and the trust they have in re-electing him to be the speaker.