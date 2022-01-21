Solomon Airlines closes office, suspend flights

Advertise with Islandsun

SOLOMON Airlines has aligned with the lockdown in Honiara and public health measures announced by the Solomon Islands Government on 19 January 2022, closing the national carrier’s Point Cruz Sales Office and Head Office in Honiara, and undertaking only essential aircraft and system maintenance.

The airline has also canceled all domestic flights until Sunday 23 January 2022.

Solomon Airlines international flights are now also suspended for passenger arrivals and departures to and from Honiara, including the Honiara to Brisbane service on Friday 21 January following direction from the COVID-19 Oversight Committee.

The airline’s Friday service between Brisbane and Honiara will operate as a cargo-only flight, pending further advice from the Solomon Islands Government and approval to again accept passengers.

Solomon Airlines said the national carrier will consider further suspensions in accordance with any lockdown extension as directed by the Solomon Islands Government.

The airline is attempting to contact all affected passengers.

Solomon Airline’s Australia Sales Office is remaining open and available for contact during office hours on (+61) 07 38605883 or email [email protected]

“As this change is effective immediately, we are doing our best to contact affected passengers and will provide further updates as soon as possible,” said Brett Gebers Chief Executive Officer of Solomon Airlines.

“Protecting the health and wellbeing of Solomon Islands people, our passengers, crew and staff is our highest priority and we will do our utmost to play our part,” he said.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will ensure the readiness of our aircraft to support any essential movement of cargo and medical resources during this time.

—SOLOMON AIRLINES