Malaita health awaits result of Awka crew tests

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

CHAIRMAN of the Malaita Provincial Emergency Operation Centre for COVID-19, Dr Rex Maukera has clarified that his office will only deploy to conduct contact tracing in the Southern region when tests results on the crew of the MV Awka is known.

Dr Maukera made the statement when correcting an article published by this paper via its face book page on Thursday night about a plan to send a team to Small Malaita and East Are Are.

According to the article, the Malaita provincial health team is planning to send a surveillance team to carryout contact tracing on passengers and those who had made contact with crews of MV Akwa during her recent trip to the region.

In the article, the team was said to be leaving for South-East Are Are this weekend to carry out their investigation.

In response to the article, Maukera said there is no plan yet as they are waiting for the result from the crew of the Akwa before making any plan.

He said the crew are the people of interest and whatever the outcome of their test will determine whether to deploy the team or not.

Maukera said this is their position on the matter as they continue to monitor it.