SBD30,000.00 worth of goods donated to Children Ward

BY MAVIS N PODKOLO

THE Point Cruz Youth Club committee and trustees through its sponsors have donated goods worth SBD30k to Children’s Ward, National Referral Hospital (NRH).

Commandore of Point Cruz Youth Club, Trent Allan said, they were happy to support the paediatric department or Children’s ward, NRH.

“On behalf of PCYC Committee and trustees we are happy to support the children’s ward. It is a pleasure to donate these goods to number 9. We are looking forward to supporting you in the near future as well,” he said.

On the same event, Tony Koraua vice Commandore Power for PCYC said, the club has fishing competition every year with many sponsors who support the initiative.

He said, part of the funds raised from the fishing competition was used for community service and charity of choice.

“So this year we made a choice to give back to children’s ward at the National Referral Hospital (NRH).We managed to do this together with our sponsors,” Koraua said.

“We have heart for our people too. They decided to support our kids because they are unfortunate and not capable to fetch for themselves .And of course we are registered as a non-profit organisation and we have a social obligation to assist with Charitable activities.” He added.

Head of Paediatric department at NRH Dr Titus Nasi acknowledges PCYC committee and its trustees and their sponsors for supporting the paediatric department mainly children’s ward.

“The small kids usually happy and smile when you come around with goods,” Nasi said. The donation was possible through the support of Solbrew and Telekom being PCYC’s platinum sponsors and South Pacific Oil (SPO) as gold sponsors including number of other sliver sponsors and minor sponsors.