SITESA delay with SIG scholarship list for 2023 questioned

BY NED GAGAHE

Calls have been made for Solomon Islands Tertiary Education and Skills Authority (SITESA) to update when the list of Solomon Islands Government (SIG) scholarship for 2023 will be released.

Most if not all tertiary institutions here and the region kicked off lectures on Monday, February 13 or earlier but the list of 2023 Solomon Islands Government (SIG) scholarship is yet to be released.

The prolonged delay will likely cause problems with registration and aligning scholarship offers with that of universities.

Many frustrated applicants have taken to Facebook demanding that division responsible – Solomon Islands Tertiary Education and Skills Authority (SITESA) clear the air over what is causing the delay and why.

“It is now two and half months after the due date. Why take so long?”

“The results were due to be released before the end of January 2023 however it is now February and two weeks behind the schedule released date,” one commentor said.

Another commentor said on Facebook most or all universities including USP lectures have kicked off on Monday 13 February 2023 or even earlier.

Attempts to talked to SITESA CEO was unsuccessful yesterday, a walk-in attempt to speak with other senior officials was denied.

When asked if they aware that most institutions have already commenced lectures and delay would cause adverse effect on the students in terms of registration.

“Yes, we are aware of it.” The official replied.

Questions were sent yesterday to SITESA.

An official said they will respond to that accordingly.

The scholarship was opened on October 14, 2022 and closed on December 4, 2022.