Malaita’s defeated revised budget likely to be ‘relooked at’

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

IT is likely that the Malaita Provincial Assembly will relook into the provincial revise budget 2022/2023 that was defeated on the floor of the assembly about a month ago.

According to information obtained by SunAuki, the newly elected government through the office of the provincial speaker will be liaising with MPGIS for advice on the budget.

As long as the newly elected government is settled down, they will follow-up on the matter to see whether the defeated revised budget will still be tabled or not.

Recently, the Minister for MPGIS has issued advice that was likely for the resubmission of the revised budget. The advice was given afte the revised budget was defeated.

“To have the 2022/2023 revised budget resubmitted, it must be re-submitted through the whole financial procedures process including having PAC deliberation on the Bill.

“This must however, be in the next meeting and not in the current meeting,” he advised.

The MPG is looking along that line to see the re-processing of the budget, but will depend on advice from MPGIS as they will pursue.

They want to ensure the budget is pass for the current operation of the province, before the next budget that will be a new provincial budget for 2023/2024 financial year.