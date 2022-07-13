SIPPA trains youth on family life education

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

ABOUT 20 young people from rural Guadalcanal are being trained with the Solomon Islands Planned Parenthood Association on Family Life Education.

It is a first of its kind for SIPPA to roll-out the programme under the United Nations Fund for Population Activities to equip young people with information about Family Life Education.

Jack Martin, senior programme officer Youth/CSE of the International Planned-Parenthood Federation, said the programme is a transformative agenda for six countries in the Pacific including Solomon Islands.

Jack Martin of IPPF Fiji

Mr Martin said the programme is to equip young people with information about Family Life Education curriculum for Out of School; the custodian of this curriculum is the Ministry of Health and Medical Service and SIPPA implements the programmes.

Martin said in Solomon Islands almost 20-35 percent of the population are young people and there are lot of problem affecting them and one of which of teenage pregnancy.

Facilitators explaining to the participants

“We see now in the Solomon Islands a lot of young people are becoming parent themselves, they are not yet independent to look after themselves but they become parents and that adds pressure onto already our family circle, already the pressure on families is quite big so if you have young people again, there is complication for young people, if young person and children have children’s complications will happen children born to young parents will have some issues too,” Martin said.

So, the training that is currently underway will equip young people and they share to other young people in their own communities the importance to being informed and aware of the complication of teenage pregnancies

He said the training was conducted as a result of the request made by the Solomon Islands Government under the UNFPA due to the high rate of teenage pregnancy, as from recent data Solomon Islands.