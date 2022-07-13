MARA welcomes former deserter into its ranks

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

Auki

THE Malaita Provincial Government this week received the Provincial Member for ward 26, Alick Junior OfoOfo back to the executive fold.

The MPA was one of the engineers of MARA government but deserted them to the non-executive during the no confidence motion last year and now is back with the ruling provincial government.

His was met with overwhelming salutations from the members of the executive and was sworn-in as the new provincial minister for agriculture and livestock.

Premier Daniel Suidani thanked the MPA for the heart he has to work together with government for the people of Malaita province.

He said the re-inclusion of minister OfoOfo came upon his personal conviction as a leader for the people of Dorio district and Malaita province.

“The MPA came and asked if MARA government could take him back as an executive member and we agreed.

“I see working together as a team is an important aspect of the leadership of MAR$A government to serve the people we represent,” Suidani said.

He said the inclusion of OfoOfo will fill the seat vacated by MPA for ward 28, Claudio Te’efi who recently resigned to contest the West Kwaio by-election.

In terms of numerical strengthen, MARA government is currently with 17 MPAs and the non-executive is with 14 MPAs.