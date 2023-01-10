SINU pre-enrolment underway

Advertise with Islandsun

BY NED GAGAHE

Solomon Islands National University (SINU) pre -enrolment is currently underway.

SINU also kicked off its 2023 academic year as of yesterday, January 9, where it announced it is open for business.

According to its 2022 -2023 timetable this week from January 9 to 15 is the week five pre-enrolment week.

Next week from 16th to 22nd January will be enrolment week one and from 23rd to 29th January 2023 will be enrolment week two.

The first trimester will begin on January 23.

Meanwhile, according to the timetable, SINU will run for 35 weeks only in the 2023 academic year.

In semester one, 18 weeks are allocated for the whole semester whilst in semester two 17 weeks.

For semester one, 14 weeks for lecture, one week each for mid-semester break and study break and two weeks for final examination.

For semester two only 17 weeks. There will be 14 weeks for lecture, two weeks for mid-semester break and study break. Then one week for final examination.