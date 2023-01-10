Auki police investigate Ambu traffic accident

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI police are investigating a traffic accident that occurred over the weekend at Ambu village, near the provincial capital.

PPC Lesley Kili told SunAuki yesterday that the truck was used to provide public transport service in and around Auki.

He said on 7th January (Saturday) the truck picked passengers from Fauala in the interior of Central Kwara’ae and along the south-road on its way to Auki.

Kili said between 600hrs – 700hrs just as they were coming to Auki town, the driver fell asleep and the truck veered off-road and rolled downhill towards Ambu village.

He said police were alerted to the accident and responded with the support of members of Ambu community to assist more than 10 passengers onboard the truck.

Kili said several passengers sustained injuries and medical examination taken on passengers onboard the truck during the accident was submitted to police.

He said in their investigation, the driver was served with a notice to provide his driving documents to police to help in the investigation.

Kili said the case was established under the traffic law and investigation is ongoing. No death is reported from the accident.