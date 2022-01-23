SINU: ‘no jab, no job’ & ‘no jab, no school’

Advertise with Islandsun

SOLOMON Islands National University (SINU) says staff and students who are not vaccinated will not be allowed to enter its campuses when classes resume this year.

SINU executive management reached the decision in its meeting yesterday in the wake of the COVID-19 community transmission outbreak in Honiara.

“Staff and students who have yet to get their vaccination must adhere to the Prime Minister’s call to visit the vaccination sites and get vaccinated this week,” SINU said in a statement issued yesterday.

“No students will be allowed to enter any SINU campuses this week,” the statement added.

“A policy of ‘no jab, no job’ and ‘no jab, no school’ will be executed once SINU opens for normal business.

“Staff who are vaccinated are required to attend work this week but must comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.

“A SINU covid-19 special committee will be reactivated with its first meeting tomorrow.”

The statement said the university will remain close throughout this week.

This means enrolment will be delayed for a week.

SINU said it is taking these measures to help fight the COVID-19 community transmission, first detected in the Malaita Outer Islands and later in Honiara early this week.