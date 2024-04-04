SINCE COLONIAL DAYS

Historic project launched to create Solomon Islands’ address and postcode system

BY MORRIS NAFU

The Solomon Post has officially launched the Solomon Islands National Postcode and Addressing System Project with the aim of introducing the country’s first-ever national address and postcode system.

The project was inaugurated at the Solomon Post office with the presence of all its stakeholder representatives yesterday.

The event marks a significant milestone since the inception of a postal services in the country during the colonial times and through the independence era to date.

The National Addressing and Postcode system is designed to enhance planning and service delivery of essential address information.

It is expected to facilitate effective planning development, efficient postal service delivery, identification of delivery offices and areas, identification of delivery points and arrangements for post boxes, automation, presorting of mail according to defined postcodes and addresses, and adoption of ISO standard mailing codes.

These developments will enable the Solomon Islands to have a presence on e-commerce platforms.

During the official launching ceremony, Caretaker Minister of Communication and Aviation, Peter Shanel Agovaka emphasised the project’s significance achievement in implementing the policy of the Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement (DCGA) in the postal and logistical sector.

He noted that the absence of a postcode and national addressing system had been identified as a setback to economic growth in the Solomon Islands, particularly in the context of global electronic trading and the digital era.

“The introduction of alphanumeric postcodes aligned with current administrative and national numbering codes is expected to enhance the efficient delivery of integrated global trading, customs requirements, payment modes, shopping cards, e-shops, transportation, and logistics.

“Additionally, the implementation of the National Addressing and Postcode system will provide addresses for residential houses, communities, and even roads and footpaths, will be given names and we will finally enjoy the benefit and ease of services at our door step,” said Agovaka.

Overall, the Solomon Islands National Postcode and Addressing Development Project signify a significant step towards modernising postal and logistical services in the country, aligning them with global standards and facilitating economic growth and digital integration.