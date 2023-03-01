‘SIMA in process of procuring Mammography unit for NRH’

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE Solomon Islands Maritime Authority (SIMA) is in the process of procuring a new mammogram machine (a low X-ray to examine human breast for diagnosis) for the National Referral Hospital.

This was confirmed by the Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) Pauline McNeil.

McNeil said the ministry was in the process of procuring a new mammogram machine in 2022 but then Solomon Islands Maritime Association (SIMA) came on board as part of their social responsibility and decided to procure that specialised equipment.

“So, as we speak, we have signed sealed an agreement with SIMA in October 2022.

“So, the status now is, SIMA use their rules and regulations on procurement and went out to tender. Now the evaluation committee is being set up including technical officers of the NRH depending on availability of our specialist who will evaluate those bidders.

“So hopefully the tender evaluation committee meet this week to go through the tenders to progress the work to procure that machine,” she said.

McNeil clarified that one mammogram machine was donated in 2014 by a Soroptimist without consulting NRH technical persons and they went head and procured it.

“It is, so very good because it is philanthropist but we also needed a technical person to provide a specific detail of that specialised equipment so that they are able to use,” she said.

McNeil said it was functional for about four years until 2018.

She adds that the ministry is also looking at other options to procure additional ones for the provinces especially Gizo and Kilu’ufi hospitals.

