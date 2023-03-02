‘THINK SAFETY’

Advertise with Islandsun

Public urged to be alert as possible second cyclone forms south of Renbel, bad weather to continue

BY NED GAGAHE

Public are being warned to take extra safety as bad weather is predicted to continue for the next couple of days.

The current bad weather is due to cyclone Judy, which is passing through Vanuatu, and the low depression south of Renbel province, which is forecasted to develop into a cyclone today.

This low depression according to weather updates yesterday evening, was heading towards Renbel province.

Cyclone Judy as of yesterday evening is a category-four storm.

Director Meteorological Services David Hiriasia in his update yesterday on the current bad weather experienced throughout the country, said it is associated with Cyclone Judy and the low-pressure system, and is likely to go on for the next two days.

Rough seas and high swells yesterday as a result of Tropical Cyclone Judy and the low-pressure system had caused a ship, MV Vatud to be washed ashore at the Kukum seafront.

“Tropical Cyclone Judy had already gone passed Vanuatu however rain clouds associated with it has joined the low-pressure system near Rennell and Bellona.

“It is also important to note that the low-pressure system has yet to develop into a cyclone maybe tomorrow (today) but it is the main cause of the current weather condition we are experiencing at the moment. It is expected to develop into a cyclone maybe tomorrow (today). But the system is expected to pass through Vanuatu Thursday (today) or Friday.

“So, we expect bad weather to go on for the next two days or so,” Hiriasia said.

Hiriasia also warned sea travelers not to travel whilst the sea is still rough until such time when the weather is fine.

A tropical disturbance is enforced for all provinces.

Meanwhile, as of 2pm yesterday the tropical low (18U) in the Coral Sea with a central pressure of 996 hectopascals was located near 12.5 degrees latitude south and 159.3 longitude east.

“This is located approximately 68 nautical miles (127 km) southwest of Rennell and Bellona province. The tropical low (18u) is expected to continue to move east-southeast at 12 knots towards Rennell and Bellona province.

“Expect gales force winds of 34 to 47 knots (63- 87 kilometers per hour) over most provinces with very rough seas and moderate to heavy swells (3.5 – 4.5 meters).

“Rain and thunderstorms, heavy at times is expected to continue over most provinces.

“Such bad weather may lead to possible landslide and flooding over communities living near hill slopes, close to large rivers, streams and low-lying areas.

“Sea travelers are urged to consider safety actions as such heavy rain can reduce visibility.

“Motorists are also advised to use extreme caution when travelling on road. Do not attempt to cross rivers and large streams of unknown depth.

People should take precautionary measures as bad weather associated with the tropical disturbance poses threats to lives and properties.

Please share this information to people with disabilities. Please listen to SIBC and all media outlets for further updates.