Kouni: corruption threat to country’s development

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

DIRECTOR General of Solomon Islands Independent Against Corruption (SIICAC) John Kouni says corruption is one of greatest threats to our country’s development.

Speaking at the international anti-corruption day celebration yesterday Kouni said corruption is a complex social, political and economic, phenomenon that affects all countries.

“Corruption undermines democratic institutions, slows economic development and contributes to governmental instability, attacks the foundation of democratic institutions by distorting electoral processes, perverting the rule of law and creating bureaucratic quagmire whose only reason for existing is the soliciting of bribes. Economic development is stunted because foreign direct investment is discouraged,” Kouni said

He said that this is the first year that the SIICAC is taking the lead, as statutory mandated independent body of the government, to lead the celebration.

“The 2022 international Anti-Corruption Day (IACD) seeks to highlight the crucial link between anti-corruption and peace, security and development, at its core is the notion that tackling this crime is the right and responsibility of everyone and that only through cooperation and the involvement of each and every person and institution can we overcome the negative impact of this crime,” Kouni said.

Kouni acknowledged those who participated in the celebration yesterday displaying their willingness, on their respective parts, to be active partners in the common fight against corruption.