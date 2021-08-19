7 held on illegal border crossing

Advertise with Islandsun

Spread the love









BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

Seven Solomon Islands nationals have been detained for entering the border from Bougainville without authorisation.

The ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) in a media statement said this occurred over the weekend.

“All seven were apprehended by the police and are currently being held at the Nila quarantine station where swabs were collected and COVID-19 testing performed.

“COVID-19 test results for six returned negative while 7th person will need to be re-swabbed as the sample collected from the person was spoiled. All will be quarantined for 21 days at the Nila quarantine station with additional COVID-19 testing as per testing protocols in place for all incoming travellers.

“MHMS again reminds everyone at the border that nothing is more important than the health and lives of our people, which is currently at great risk of COVID-19,” the statement said.

The Ministry thanked community members, families who assisted the authorities with detecting and informing the ministry about these people for appropriate actions.

“If you see any illegal border entry, please inform us or the police and do not interact with them.

“We are also working with other partners of the SIG to bring SI citizens in Bougainville to Solomon Islands. Let’s continue to work together to protect our people and country against COVID-19.”