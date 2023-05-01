SIG 2024 scholarship intake set to open in June

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE proposed date for the Solomon Island Government 2024 scholarship intake is scheduled for June this year.

This was confirmed by the Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development Dr Franco Rodie in a recent weekly media conference organised by the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (OPMC).

“On behalf of the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development and the Solomon Islands Tertiary Education Skills Authority (SITESA) I can confirm that the tentative date for next year’s SIG scholarship intake will open or be advertised on June and will end on the 31st of July,” Rodie said.

He then adds by encouraging interested individuals who are interested to further their education level to listen out for the propose date.

Moreover, Island Sun understands that names of the 2023 Solomon Island Government scholarship recipients was not made known to the public or published.