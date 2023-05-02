Opposition leader calls on government to prioritise federal government

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

OPPOSITION Leader Mathew Wale has called on the Government to prioritize its resources to speed up the Federal Government system.

Mr Wale said he noted the reasons and difficulties highlighted by the Prime Minister about the delay, but it is too long.

“Our people will not trust us; our leadership and they will say that we are not taking this issue as important.

“It has been too long for the government to decide on this very important matter”, Wale highlighted.

He said the government must prioritize resources and address issues that need to be done, so that in the event this current parliament not able to deliberate on the issue, the next Parliament will decide on the issue.

“Decentralize governance and government is key to keeping this country together, it is important we pursue”, Wale said.

Therefore, he added that leaders need to be responsible in the way they are dealing with the idea of Federal State government as people are waiting to long on the Government to decide on.