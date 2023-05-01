Big promise

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

Malaita’s new government has promised to deliver its 11th hour multi-million dollar project, which encompasses many small projects for the communities.

These national projects centre on infrastructure sector and if implemented, would put Malaita province higher in its development strive.

There are a number of projects mentioned by the MNGFR, but 12 of them are the ones that were identified and selected to kick-off work as soon as possible.

They are:

Fotana deposit project

Find out 28 towers for Malaita province

Find out Kilu’ufi intervention hospital

Find out Fiu bridge

Ward development projects

Auki region tar-sealing road (including existing north, south and east roads)

West Kwaio Bonale pineapple product

Honoa Economic Growth Centre

Atoifi airfield/wharf/road tar-seal

Afio wharf/road tar-seal

Manawai harbour wharf

Auki sea port terminal

MNGFR will also support other projects like; Fakanakafo international seaport, northern economic corridor, climate change projects and programmes and existing projects like Bina.

The projects are part of DCGA’s commitment with MNGFR, where they will work to create an enhanced and conducive environment for meaningful development for the province.

And MEDI will behind MNGFR to negotiate and discharge projects for the province in the national development plan with DCGA to deliver within the 11 hours.

Premier Martin Fini said MNGFR will look at important issues like climate change, harvesting of natural resources and settlements of disputes through negotiation and discharging of agreements to allow participation of people in economic developments.

Fini said MNGFR saw this as the cornerstone to implement this policy in the 11th hour.

He said his government will focus on doable strategy and not “business as usual strategy” to implement attainable programs that will have a leverage impact on businesses, economy and financial ability of the province.

“It will be a one shot stop strategy in the dying hours,” Fini said.

He said the MNGFR is committed with positive responses from DCGA, Japan, PRC, US, World Bank & ADB, Australia and New Zealand who will support Malaita province in its various sectors of development.