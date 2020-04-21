SIFF awaits DC outcome: CEO

Advertise with Islandsun

BY PETER ZOLEVEKE II

THE Solomon Islands Football Federation (SIFF) is awaiting its Disciplinary Committee’s official report regarding two separate cases being assessed from the last season of the Telekom Soccer League (TSL).

SIFF Chief Executive Officer, Leonard Paia said the administration is yet to receive the report while confirming DC’s second meeting late last month.

“The disciplinary committee met in March regarding the two cases, however, my office is yet to receive its outcome in order for us to examine and produce it publicly,” Mr Paia told SunSPORTS yesterday.

“The report is with the committee’s chairman, and I’ve been informed of their second meeting while we are awaiting it to be forwarded.

The two cases before the disciplinary committee are;

Tigi Molea allegedly assaulted Taebo after the match between Solomon Warriors and Henderson Eels on December 14th 2019 Henderson Eels and Real Kakamora match-fixing allegations

SIFF DC is a five-member board and Chaired by Silverio Lepe, responsible for disciplinary issues and the only legitimate body to make investigations, gather evidence and make the rulings regarding.

Meanwhile, prominent football club management and individuals are questioning SIFF delay into the matter.

