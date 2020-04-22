CT scan construction nears half way

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS NISHIMURA PODOKOLO

THE construction phase of the complex to house the CT scan is 40 percent complete, says Dr Aaron Oritaimae, Head of Medical Imaging Department, National Referral Hospital (NRH).

Mr Oritaimae revealed this during the recent visit by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare at the covid-19 facilities in the NRH.

“The construction phase of the CT scan is 40 percent complete this in terms of its ground work. So, we are on time that is where we are now,” he said.

Oritaimae adds in in covid19 role CT scan would be able to demonstrate very early signs of chest infection.

“The CT scan would be able to demonstrate very early signs of chest infection.

You can only see it with CT scan, the reason is CT scan can see up to one-millimeter resolution. So, we really need to set this up,” he said.

Advertisements

Share









61 Shares