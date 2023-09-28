SI hosts 4th annual MIOP regional workshop on personal excellence

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

SOLOMON Islands played host to the 4th Annual Regional Workshop for the Melanesian Institute of Office Professionals (MIOP) this week, bringing together about 35 women professionals from Papua New Guinea (PNG).

The workshop, held in Honiara, featured the theme ‘Pursuing Personal Excellence.’

Welcoming the participants during a reception on Monday night, PNG’s High Commissioner to Solomon Islands, His Excellency Moses Kaul, emphasized that the workshop’s theme encapsulates the dreams and aspirations of professionals in the office domain to excel in their careers and achieve success.

He stressed that setting and striving toward specific goals and objectives is essential for personal and professional achievement.

His Excellency Kaul also highlighted MIOP’s overarching motto, ‘Bridging Your Career Path,’ commending the institute for its vital role in providing ongoing training and development opportunities and creating career pathways for professionals in PNG and South Pacific countries.

He emphasized the significance of collaboration and networking among office professionals across Melanesia and the broader Pacific region in developing human capital.

“Our people are our greatest assets, and identifying and developing their potential through training is crucial,” Kaul remarked.

MIOP’s core objective is to enhance individual skills and abilities, preparing a more resilient and informed workforce with a vision for their countries and the Pacific region’s shared identity as proud Melanesians.

High Commissioner Kaul issued a challenge to all professionals and career officers to remain dedicated to their duty, as commitment to their profession opens doors to opportunities and career advancement.

Weka Ralph Avosa, the National President of MIOP, expressed hope that one or two Solomon Islanders would participate in their future workshops.

She emphasized MIOP’s goal to connect with like-minded office professionals within the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) countries, including the Solomon Islands, Fiji, and Papua New Guinea, and to extend assistance to overseas participants.

MIOP has a history of successfully organizing annual workshops, with the first held in Fiji in 2018, followed by workshops in Kokopo and Daru, PNG.

The institute boasts over a hundred members, but currently, only 75 are active participants in its activities.

The 4th Annual Regional Workshop for MIOP in the Solomon Islands concluded on Friday, fostering professional development and networking among women professionals from Papua New Guinea and the Melanesian region.