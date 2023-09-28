MPG to host IPSAS in Auki

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

MALAITA provincial government will be hosting the International Public Standard Accounting System (IPSAS) training in Auki from 2nd – 13th October.

The training will be supported by national government and attend by reps from nine provincial governments in the country.

In a brief statement from MPG, the training aims at capacitating participants on IPSAS – a system in which the national government has been using in managing public funds.

They said the mission of the training is for the participants to learn and understand IPSAS and apply the system in managing public funds in the provincial level.

MPG said this is so that a similar system is use by both the national and provincial governments in managing public fund.

They said the benefit of IPSAS is that it’s easy to monitor and produce financial report on the disbursement of government fund.

MPG is happy and acknowledged national government and other stakeholders for supporting the capacity training.

They said the training will improve performances of provincial governments to be on the same note with national government on management of fund.

MPG said monitoring of public funds is a challenge responsible office within provincial governments have been facing on how to do proper financial recording or report.

They said the training will be a milestone and Malaita province together with other provincial governments are looking forward to it.

Also, MPG uttered its gratitude to host provincial reps to Auki for the training.