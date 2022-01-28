Ship’s crew test positive in Gizo

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

SIX crews of LC Plus have tested positive for COVID-19.

A well-placed source told Island Sun Gizo this morning that the Western Province frontline team conducted swabs on the crew yesterday.

The source said samples were then brought to Gizo lab and results came back positive.

“Currently, the crews are isolated on the ship and the COVID-19 response team in Gizo are monitoring their situation,” the source said.

The source said the ship will offload fuel for Solomon Power Gizo branch before returning to Honiara later today.