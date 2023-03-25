Sasako invited by police for questioning over his article ‘Top Secret Out’

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

POLICE Commissioner Mostyn Mangau has said Solomon Star journalist Alfred Sasako has been invited for questioning over his article published in the Solomon Star issue 8391 on March 4, 2023.

Mangau said the content of the article is a threat to National Security and police are currently investigating the matter.

He said the author of the article will also be dealt with, if the investigation finds no truth in the contents of the article.

Mangau said it will take sometime as police will have to do thorough investigation on the matter.

He said currently police are doing general enquiry to find out whether the article is genuine.

The article stated that Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare was to be assassinated after the success of the November 2021 riot in Honiara, sources deep within the Malaita For Development (M4D) movement have revealed.

Sasako’s article also claimed that the seven-member assassination squad handpicked for the job was given support by the United State.

The US Embassy has denied and rebutted Sasako’s article labelling it as a ‘fantasy’.