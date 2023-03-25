Western province $47m budget passed

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

WESTERN Province’s $47,164,338 Appropriate Budget for 2023/2024 went through assembly was passed on Thursday.

The budget received full support from the whole Assembly after two days of debate.

Minister of Finance and Treasury, Calrick Runimetu said the budget requires the support of the whole to realize its objectives.

He said the executive alone cannot carry out all the task required and the collective support is paramount to improve service delivery and development aspiration of Western Province.

“There are considerable economic uncertainties facing us today besides the natural features of our economy.

“The fiscal stresses we are currently facing are mostly driven by external forces which are beyond our control but have continued to inflict serious issues to our vulnerable local economy.

“As price takers, we are very much vulnerable to these external sources. ACAREA government is also wary of the local issues affecting our very young population.

“The increasing demand for continuous delivery of quality education and health services, the needed economic infrastructure development to boost economic growth and provide equal opportunities for our citizens to participate in the economic development of our beautiful Western Province,” Runimetu said.

He also said that the execution of 2023/2024 budget will require all divisions to perform their mandatory roles properly and ensure the smooth implementation of the budget.

Runimetu strongly emphasised that all division will be required to put together their detailed divisional cost projections or plans, procurement plan for the whole year as soon as possible so that implementation of 2023 budget can be programmed accordingly to limit ad hoc or unplanned payments which can result to cash flow issues that lead to delayed or disrupted budget execution.

“My Division together with planning and development division will continue to monitor the implementation of 2023/2024 budget and ensure budget is executed as planned. A thorough review of the budget will be done during the mid term review to see if implementation is on track,” he said.

Runimetu reiterated that the execution of the budget is of paramount importance and it is everybody’s responsibility that it is properly implemented.

He said the government will continue to do the right thing and ensure that the budget is executed to achieve the government’s policy aspirations.