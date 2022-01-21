RSIPF appeals for cooperation with police and health workers.

Advertise with Islandsun

The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) has advised the public in the Emergency Zones from Poha to Alligator Creek Bridge to cooperate with police and health workers during the lockdown period.

Commissioner of Police Mostyn Mangau said it was experienced that some citizens have refused to take swabs during the process of the contact tracing in Honiara.

“I urge the public to respect and support frontline workers in their efforts to contain the situation in Honiara and affected provinces as we are experiencing an increase in COVID-19 community transmission,” Commissioner Mangau remarked.

Commissioner Mangau urged all people in the Honiara emergency zone to consider this seriously.

“Please follow the simple health measures such as hand wash with soap and water regularly, use hand sanitizers, and keep a social distance of about two meters from the other person,” Mr Mangau said.

Mr Mangau also warned all exemption personnel to ensure they only travel to do work and not abuse the exemption to attend to other activities.

“Any person found to abuse the exemption will result in the exemption being canceled.”

“Let us work together and support our Government in the fight against COVID-19 to protect our families, our communities and our Country,” Commissioner Mangau said.

