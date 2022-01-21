30-Year-old arrested for murder on Malaita

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at the Atori police station have arrested a 30-yr-old male suspect for the alleged murder of a 26-year-old man at Busu’one village, Malaita province on Thursday.

Acting Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Inspector Charles Edward Koto alleged that the suspect walked into the kitchen where the deceased was sitting and cut the deceased’s neck and right hand with a bush knife.

The deceased died instantly after the attack. Both the deceased and the suspect were living in the same village.

“Condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased for the loss of one of their family member.”

Mr. Koto said the suspect is now in police custody awaiting further dealings and a remand application.



Investigation into the incident continues.”

“Police appeal to those present during the incident to assist with information. This will help investigators bring the person responsible to the incident to face justice,” PPC Koto said.