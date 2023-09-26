RSIPF and HCC to crack down on crime in Honiara

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in partnership with the Honiara City Council (HCC) Law Enforcement to address illegal activities in the city.

According to Police Media Unit said the effort is to ensure safety and security during the Pacific Games 2023 (PG23).

The operation focused on crime hotspots, including Kukum, Bahai, Central Market, Hapai, and the Yacht Club area. Throughout the operation, law enforcement officers engaged with the community through awareness talks, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a safe and orderly environment.

As officers conducted foot patrols from Honiara Central Market to the Yacht Club, they issued warnings to individuals involved in undesirable activities. Notably, during searches near the main road, officers confiscated bottles of kwaso (homebrew), a locally brewed alcoholic beverage known for its detrimental effects.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) for Honiara City, Chief Superintendent Jimson Robo, reported that two individuals were apprehended for the possession of illegal drugs, specifically marijuana. These suspects were dealt with according to the law.

PPC Robo emphasized, “In preparation for PG23 and in alignment with the ‘Safe and Green Games’ theme, the police and HCC Law Enforcement are committed to creating a secure environment for all. We will not tolerate any form of criminal activity and urge our law-abiding citizens to collaborate with the RSIPF.”

He added, “More similar operations will be carried out in the upcoming days as part of our preparations for PG23. Our goal is to ensure that our city becomes a safe place where residents and visitors can move freely without fear.”

The joint operation signifies the dedication of law enforcement agencies to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for participants and spectators during PG23, demonstrating their commitment to upholding law and order in Honiara.