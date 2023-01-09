Road repair to start

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

EMCO Pacific (SI) Limited is expected to start covering some of the potholes on the Kukum Highway to Henderson in East Honiara.

The road has been deteriorating following the rainy season, in the past days.

Vehicle owners have to endure the slow and bumpy ride when travelling on the roads.

Currently, Kitano Construction is working on the second phase of the Kukum Highway upgrade from Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources to Lungga Bridge (4 lanes, 5km) and from Lungga Bridge to Honiara International Airport (2 lanes, 2km including Lungga Bridge).

A spokesperson for EMCO said they will work according to phase 2 of the Kukuk Highway project.

“We cannot do routine maintenance on the road because it is under currently in the hands of the contractor.

“For example, we will maintain in front of the ANZ building opposite Marine School and the National Stadium at King George Six,” the spokesman said.

He said his boys will level the surface, and if the weather is good, they can patch the pot holes.

Apart from that, Solomon Sheets Steel (SSS) has started patching the pot holes on the road opposite the junction leading to Commonwealth Street at Point Cruz yesterday.

It is still not clear if Xio commences work on the feeder roads from Vura to Naha.

The Office of Prime Minister and Cabinet stepped in to sort out an internal issue with Ministry of Finance and Treasury, to allow the three contractors to start work on the roads, following huge public criticisms.

However, the maintenance of these roads depends very much on the weather in the capital.