Japan and SI on blue economy 

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

Solomon Islands and Japan, through the Solomon Islands National University (SINU), are looking at further developing their fisheries cooperation.

This is according the SINU office.

A statement from SINU says Japan and Solomon Islands have established a close cooperative relationship in the field of tuna fishing even before the country’s independence in 1978.

“As maritime nations, fisheries occupy an important position in the economies of both countries.

“With the emergence of the concept of the ‘Blue Economy’, a comprehensive view on ocean-related economic activities, including fisheries, shipping, offshore wind power, marine sports, and marine tourism has started to prevail,” SINU office said.

The statement adds in order to address challenges such as global warming, illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and marine plastic debris, we have to introduce measures for decarbonization of shipping, elimination of IUU fishing, and countermeasures against marine plastic debris have also become challenges.

“In the midst of these global trends, it is important to consider how Japan and Solomon Islands should cooperate in addressing these issues, and how shall we develop the cooperation not only in tuna fishing but also in coastal fisheries.

“This workshop is an attempt to provide an opportunity to discuss these issues by Japanese and Solomon specialists and the participants of the workshop,” the statement said.

Presentation and talks will be made by SINU Vice Chancellor Dr Transform Aqorao and Masanori Kobayashi, a senior researcher Fellow, Ocean Policy Research Institute, Sasakawa Peace Foundation.