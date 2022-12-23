Reconstruction of Fiu bridge back on the table

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

The controversial Fiu bridge reconstruction project will reportedly be carried out by a new company.

The project will still be funded by World Bank under the Solomon Islands Road and Aviation Project (SIRAP), according to Deputy Provincial Secretary (DPS) of Malaita province David Filia Tuita.

In an interview yesterday, he told SunAuki that a company from New Zealand has completed the project drawing.

“Recently, we met as we looked at the project and its drawing has completed. Soon the project will put on tender and construction of the bridge will take place,” Tuita said.

He said Fiu bridge is an important piece of infrastructure, its upgrade will contribute a lot to the economic development of the province.

Tuita furthered that the bridge connects other road systems in the province like; North and East roads, and population in these regions depend on it daily as conduit to Auki, other parts of the province and even Honiara.

He also said there are developments that are coming and Fiu bridge, as it formed important segment to road and bridges in the province, it needs to upgrade.

Tuita said this is the second chance offered for the construction of the bridge and hope responsible stakeholder aware on issues affected the initial project.