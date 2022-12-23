Malaita full assembly moved for third time

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

The beleaguered Malaita province full assembly meeting has again been rescheduled.

It is now proposed to be held on January 16, 2023.

This is the third rescheduling of the meeting.

Deputy Provincial Secretary, David Filia Tuita confirmed the date in an interview with Sun Auki on December 22.

He said the reason for the postponements is the continued delay in service grant, part of which will fund the meeting.

The service grant was received on December 20, a day after the second rescheduled date was set for.

Tuita said after receipt of the grant, another problem arose, which was to contact and gather the MPAs in Auki for the meeting.

Hence, the meeting was rescheduled for next year.

This is to allow provincial leaders to spend time with their people during this Christmas and New Year festive.

He said MPAs are expected to be in Auki on the second week of January ahead of the assembly meeting which will be on the third week of the month.

This paper also understands that the provincial Public Accounts Committee (PAC) concluded its two-week meeting on the revised budget yesterday in Auki.

The meeting is to allow scrutiny where report bearing recommendations on the budget will submit to executive for review ahead of the assembly meeting.